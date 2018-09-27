Image copyright Cairngorm MRT Image caption Members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team guiding the walkers to safety

Two people who got lost in the Cairngorms on Wednesday night were not carrying a map, compass or a torch, their rescuers have said.

The walkers had got into difficulty in bad weather on the Cairngorm Plateau.

Members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team had an idea where the walkers were most likely to be and located them

The pair were then guided to safety.