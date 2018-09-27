Lost walkers had no map, compass or torch
- 27 September 2018
Two people who got lost in the Cairngorms on Wednesday night were not carrying a map, compass or a torch, their rescuers have said.
The walkers had got into difficulty in bad weather on the Cairngorm Plateau.
Members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team had an idea where the walkers were most likely to be and located them
The pair were then guided to safety.