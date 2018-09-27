Image copyright NTS St Kilda Rangers Image caption One of this year's fluffy storm petrel chicks

Conservationists have been monitoring the progress of rare Leach's storm petrel chicks on the remote Scottish archipelago of St Kilda.

The work, involving National Trust for Scotland rangers, is carried out every year and begins when the birds are still only days-old balls of fluff.

Image copyright NTS St Kilda Rangers Image caption The St Kilda archipelago is a stronghold for Leach's storm petrels

Leach's storm petrels are found at only a handful of sites.

St Kilda has 94% of the UK's breeding population.

Image copyright NTS St Kilda Rangers Image caption Monitoring the birds involves weighing them

Image copyright NTS St Kilda Rangers

The monitoring involves regularly weighing the chicks.

St Kilda lies about 40 miles (64km) west of North Uist, the nearest inhabited place to the archipelago.

The last islanders left St Kilda in 1930 and people only now live on Hirta on a temporary basis to work at the military site, or on wildlife conservation projects.

Image copyright NTS St Kilda Rangers Image caption St Kilda also has a snowy owl that has been catching the rangers' attention

