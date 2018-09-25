A care home for older people in Inverness has been ordered to make urgent improvements in the care experienced by residents.

The Care Inspectorate has served a formal improvement notice on Elmgrove Care Home following an inspection which raised serious concerns.

The notice lists five areas which require urgent improvement.

These include that assessments of residents' care needs must be completed every four weeks.

The inspectorate said this would help ensure enough staff, with the right skills, are available to meet residents' needs at all times.

'Further action'

The care home is also asked to show that its staff have the right skills and experience to be able to meet the needs of residents.

The Care Inspectorate said: "The improvement notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care experienced by residents improves quickly.

"We are working closely with this care home and partners to support improvement.

"We will visit Elmgrove again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action."