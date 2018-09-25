Two RNLI lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter have been called out to help the crew of a boat that was taking on water in the Moray Firth.

The converted fishing boat, Incentive, was about two miles east of the Kessock Bridge at Inverness when the crew made a Mayday call just after 10:30.

Kessock lifeboat is towing the vessel to Inverness Marina.

Invergordon lifeboat and the Inverness-based coastguard helicopter have also been sent to the scene.