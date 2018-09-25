Image caption Last year's Loopallu was expected to be the last

Final preparations are being made for the 14th Loopallu music festival in Ullapool this weekend.

Last year's was expected to be the last after problems securing a site in the village.

But following support from Loopallu's fan base, its organisers agreed to keep holding the festival so long as there was an audience for it.

This year's line-up includes Alabama 3, The Bluetones, John Cooper Clarke, Breath Underneath and St Martiins.