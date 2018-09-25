Countdown to Ullapool's Loopallu music festival
- 25 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Final preparations are being made for the 14th Loopallu music festival in Ullapool this weekend.
Last year's was expected to be the last after problems securing a site in the village.
But following support from Loopallu's fan base, its organisers agreed to keep holding the festival so long as there was an audience for it.
This year's line-up includes Alabama 3, The Bluetones, John Cooper Clarke, Breath Underneath and St Martiins.