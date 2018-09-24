Image copyright Nigel Corby/Geograph Image caption Concerns were raised last year about rubbish left at Corrour Bothy

A new toilet has been damaged and rubbish left behind at one of Scotland's best-known mountain bothies.

Neil Reid, a member of the Mountain Bothy Association, made the long trek to Corrour Bothy to clean up the mess.

He said "ignorant yahoos" had caused the vandalism and left a rubbish bag containing a tent, a sleeping bag and quantities of wet clothes.

Two other association members helped with burning some of the rubbish and carrying the rest away.

Mr Reid repaired the damage to the toilet.

Other recent vandalism at remote bothies has included the legs being sawn off a sleeping platform to burn in the fire of Tarf Hotel, also known as Feith Uaine.

Both bothies are in the Cairngorms.

Mr Reid said any rubbish that cannot be burned in the fire of bothies should be carried home for disposal.