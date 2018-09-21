A teenager has been treated in hospital for injuries to his face following a disturbance involving youths in Alness in Easter Ross on Thursday night.

Police said the incident happened in the Academy Road area at about 10:00.

The injured boy, described as being in his late teens, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Police Scotland believe about six male youths were in the area at the time of the disturbance and have appealed for information.