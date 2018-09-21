Image copyright Kishorn Port Ltd Image caption The facilities at Kishorn were originally developed to meet needs from North Sea oil and gas industry

New steel could be made from metal recycled from decommissioned offshore oil and gas structures under a plan for one of Europe's largest dry docks.

Liberty Steel, part of a group that owns the Fort William aluminium smelter, has proposed constructing an arc furnace for the work at Kishorn.

The dry dock in the west Highlands was established in the 1970s.

It has now been refurbished and made available for new work, including recycling offshore infrastructure.

Image copyright Kishorn Port Ltd Image caption The dry dock has been cleaned up as part of its refurbishment

The facility was built to help with the construction of the North Sea oil and gas industry's Ninian Central Platform in the 1970s.

It was also used for the making of supports for the Skye Bridge. These were moved out of Kishorn to Skye in 1994.

The refurbishment of the dry dock included a clean-up of the site and the construction of a new access road down into the dock.