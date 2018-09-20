Image copyright Google Image caption The MV Fame was taken to Tarbert harbour after it ran aground

A damaged boat that had prevented ferry services operating to and from Harris has been moved.

The MV Fame, which was carrying fish feed, ran aground near Tarbert on Sunday morning.

It was later refloated and had been tied up at Caledonian MacBrayne's ferry berth in Tarbert awaiting a full assessment of the damage.

The survey work has been done and the boat moved allowing CalMac to resume its services on Thursday.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency had said its efforts to deal with MV Fame had been hampered due to bad weather and a landslip that had blocked the main road on Harris.