Road traffic on the A890 is being diverted on to a stretch of railway while repair work is carried out on a rock face at the Stromeferry Bypass.

The railway runs next to the road and, with use of special rubber mats, has been used before for road traffic.

Highland Council said the arrangement could be in place for up to 12 weeks and has warned of the potential for lengthy delays.

Vehicles can use the diversion when trains are not passing through.

Highland Council said there were weight and length restrictions on the vehicles that can use the diversion.

Rockfall area

Any traffic over those limits will not be able to pass through the works and will have to follow the diversions using the A87, A82, A832 and A890.

The local authority has published details on the restrictions on its website.

The repair work is being carried out west of the bypass' avalanche shelter.

The area is notorious for rockfalls.

The A890 helps to connect Lochcarron to Plockton, and its high school, and eventually with Kyle, on the opposite side of Loch Carron.

The road runs across the top of the sea loch to link up with the A896, the main road to Lochcarron.