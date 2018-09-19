Image caption The high court heard that Alan Stubbings also carried out sexual offences against girls

A man filmed himself raping a woman while she was asleep in his bedroom, the High Court in Glasgow has heard.

Police found the film clips on a mobile phone that Alan Stubbings, 47, of Wick, had denied was his.

The court heard that bedroom furniture and wallpaper seen in the footage matched that found in Stubbings' room.

He has pleaded guilty to rape as well as four charges of using lewd and libidinous behaviour.

Stubbings was remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

The hearing at the High Court was told how the woman would often go to Stubbings' home in Wick to talk and listen to music.

There was an occasion when she fell asleep, but awoke to find him staring at her.

He then said: "You must have enjoyed it as you didn't stop me."

Their friendship ended around 2014.

Games console

It was months later when Stubbings was found with the phone after police held him for an unrelated matter in Wick in 2015.

The court heard that the woman was unaware of the attack on her.

Stubbings also carried out sexual offences on three young girls between 1997 and 2006 at the home he shared with his parents, the court was told.

This included exposing himself while they played a games console at the house.

The court heard Stubbings has a previous conviction for having indecent images of children.

Judge Lord Matthews deferred sentencing for reports.