Driver rescued from fallen digger in Sutherland
- 19 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been rescued from a digger after the machine went down an embankment into water at Rogart in Sutherland.
The police, coastguard, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service went to his aid.
The alarm was raised at about 10:00 on Wednesday.
After he was rescued from the digger he was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Police said his injuries were not believed to be serious.
It is thought the digger went into a burn.