A man has been rescued from a digger after the machine went down an embankment into water at Rogart in Sutherland.

The police, coastguard, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service went to his aid.

The alarm was raised at about 10:00 on Wednesday.

After he was rescued from the digger he was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Police said his injuries were not believed to be serious.

It is thought the digger went into a burn.