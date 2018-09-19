Highlands & Islands

Road in Skye damaged by landslip

  • 19 September 2018
Road on Skye Image copyright Alex Nairne
Image caption The landslip on the Moll road in Skye

A section of a single track road on the east coast of Skye has been destroyed by a landslip.

The damage to the Moll road, south of Sconser, happened on Monday night before the heavy rain and gale-force winds expected during Storm Ali.

Police have asked people to avoid the area.

