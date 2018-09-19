Road in Skye damaged by landslip
19 September 2018
A section of a single track road on the east coast of Skye has been destroyed by a landslip.
The damage to the Moll road, south of Sconser, happened on Monday night before the heavy rain and gale-force winds expected during Storm Ali.
Police have asked people to avoid the area.