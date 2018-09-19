Image copyright Google Image caption Services from Inverness to Perth have been disrupted

A freight train was derailed on the Highland Main Line after striking fallen branches.

The incident happened at about 01:40 near Culloden in Inverness during a spell of high winds ahead of Storm Ali's forecasted bad weather.

Train services between Inverness and Aviemore have been disrupted.

Two wheels of the freight train came off the track and NetworkRail Scotland said specialist engineers and equipment will be used to re-rail the train.

'Lifting equipment'

A spokesman said: "A freight train travelling north derailed in the early hours of Wednesday morning after striking tree branches on the line near Culloden.

"Specialist engineers and lifting equipment are on their way to the site and we will re-rail the engine and reopen the line as soon as possible."

ScotRail said replacement buses were available and has advised passengers to use services via Aberdeen if they can.

It said the route was open between Perth and Aviemore.