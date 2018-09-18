Waste water treatment pilot for Gairloch

Image caption Gairloch's waste water treatment works at Fasaich

Scottish Water is to install a new waste water treatment process made up of septic tanks and disc filters in Gairloch.

The utilities company will also use ultra-violet (UV) treatment year-round for an initial two-year pilot period.

It had previously planned to use UV for just five months of the year.

However, it abandoned the initial time limit after a local campaign raising concerns about the non-UV treated waste water being discharged at sea.

Scottish Water is to explain its new proposals to residents at a public event at Gairloch Community Hall on Monday 24 September.

Image copyright Emma Smith Image caption A local campaign opposed an earlier plan for waste water treatment at Gairloch

The meeting follows the completion of an independent technical review of the technology already in place at Gairloch's waste water treatment works.

Scottish Water said the study also looked at options for future treatment.

It said that following the two-year pilot of the new process to be installed, it would seek to provide treatment without UV for an agreed period over the winter months.

The company said this arrangement would help to guide planning for a more permanent solution.

Image caption A toilet on the beach at Gairloch during a protest held against Scottish Water's original plan

Scottish Water's head of corporate relations, Alan Thomson, said: "Earlier this year, we recognised that we had not succeeded in addressing the concerns held by many of our customers in Gairloch about proposed changes to waste water treatment in their area.

"In light of this, we felt it was right that we should review our plans and seek to establish a closer and more constructive dialogue with local stakeholders."

He added: "Our key goal is to find a reliable and sustainable solution that will serve our customers in Gairloch for the long term, reduce the risk of pollution and ensure the excellent status of Gairloch's bathing waters is maintained.