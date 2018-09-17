Landslip closes main road on Harris

A main road on Harris in the Western Isles has been blocked by a landslide.

The emergency services are at the scene, which is on the A859 between Tarbert and Ardhasaig.

The police have asked drivers to avoid the area - and cautioned against any unnecessary journeys on the islands during the current adverse weather.

Conditions are forecast to deteriorate over the coming 48 hours, with winds of more than 40mph forecast for Wednesday.