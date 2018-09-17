Image copyright Donna Manson Image caption Donna Manson is due to start her new role before the end of the year

Highland Council has announced the appointment of its new chief executive.

Donna Manson is service director for children and young people at Scottish Borders Council.

She has been a regular visitor to the Scottish Highlands over the last 30 years through her interests in hillwalking and sailing.

Mrs Manson, whose husband Drew's family is from Caithness, will take up her new job following Steve Barron's retirement from the post in November.