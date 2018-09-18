Image copyright Bard's Tale IV Barrows Deep Image caption Artwork for Bard's Tale IV Barrows Deep

Gaelic musicians, including an 82-year-old Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame inductee, have provided the soundtrack to a new video game.

The Bard's Tale IV Barrows Deep is a follow up to the 1980s game Bard's Tale.

Its soundtrack features celebrated piper and Gaelic singer Rona Lightfoot, and Peigi Barker, 16, who was the voice of Young Merida in Disney film Brave.

Simple Minds bass player Ged Grimes composed and produced the music.

Dundee-born Grimes was responsible for bringing together the Gaelic musicians.

The soundtrack features more than 30 songs. Among those singing on the tracks is a 40-member Gaelic choir.

Image copyright Simple Minds Image caption Ged Grimes plays bass in the band Simple Minds

South Uist-born Lightfoot was the first woman to take part in the coveted Bratach Gorm, or Blue Banner, the Scottish Piping Society of London's top pibroch competition.

Barker grew up near North Kessock in the Black Isle.

Image copyright Bard's Tale IV Barrows Deep Image caption A still from the game

Grimes said: "Scotland's traditional and Gaelic music is an intrinsic part of our history and culture.

"Its beautiful melodies reach deep into our souls and its magical songs, passed down through the centuries, tell stories of a proud ancient civilisation.

"When composing the scores for the Bard's Tale, I wanted to capture the breadth of outstanding voices and musicianship that exists in my homeland and create a soundtrack fit for the Bard which reflected Scotland's unique musical heritage."

Image copyright Bard's Tale IV Barrows Deep Image caption The game is set in the Highlands in the 18th Century

The release of Bard's Tale IV Barrows Deep marks the 30th anniversary of the original Bard's Tale game.

The new game uses 3D reconstruction to take gamers into a virtual 18th Century world of fantasy role play in the Highlands where they must navigate maze-like dungeons and battle against "monsters, beasts and brigands".