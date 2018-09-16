Cyclist dies in A86 Highland road incident
- 16 September 2018
A cyclist has died after an incident on a Highland road.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the A86, two miles east of Glenspean Lodge Hotel in Roybridge, at about 12:45 on Saturday.
The 54-year-old was taken by ambulance to Belford Hospital in Fort William, where he was pronounced dead.
It is understood no other vehicle was involved in the incident. The road was closed for four hours while officers carried out inquiries at the scene.