Highlands & Islands

Ross County FC suspends staff member amid police inquiry

  • 14 September 2018

A Scottish football club has suspended a member of its staff following a complaint which is being investigated by police.

Ross County FC said the matter was referred to Police Scotland.

The Dingwall club added that it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.

Police Scotland said it had received a report and its inquiries were ongoing.

Related Topics