Image copyright BBC/Richard Ansett Image caption Actor Alan Cumming said his late Inverness granny would have marched at Proud Ness

The biggest LGBT+ event to be held in Inverness in more than 15 years has been given the go-ahead by Highland Council.

Organisers of Proud Ness had to apply for permission from the local authority as a matter of routine.

The parade and associated celebrations taking place on 6 October represent the first major LGBT+ event in Inverness since 2002.

Also being held on the same day will be a Pride parade in Stornoway in Lewis.

It is being organised by Hebridean Pride.

Ahead of the Inverness celebrations, out-reach events were held by the organisers, Highland LGBT Forum, in Aviemore and Fort William.

Image copyright Highland LGBT Forum Image caption Proud Ness will be the biggest LGBT+ event to held in Inverness since 2002

Proud Ness has been opposed by a petition started by a local man, who said the event went against his religious beliefs.

It did not meet Highland Council's rules on petitions, and had no bearing on the local authority's consideration of the event.

Two petitions were launched in support of Proud Ness.

Actor Alan Cumming also offered his support to the parade's organisers.

In a tweet, the Scots star of Bond film Goldeneye, X-Men 2 and TV shows The Good Wife and Instinct, said his late Inverness granny would have marched at Proud Ness.

A spokesman for Highland LGBT Forum said: "It's amazing how much support we have received from all sorts of people and groups since the petition came out.

"We are very grateful for all the support we have received."

The spokesman added: "As for the petition opposing our parade, we have no issue with it.

"We are a non-discriminatory and inclusive group and both accept and respect that others have beliefs and values that are different to our own."