Highlands & Islands

Search in Cairngorms for missing walkers

  • 13 September 2018
Braeriach Image copyright Geograph/Paul Taylor

A search is under way for two hillwalkers lost on Britain's third highest mountain in the Cairngorms.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and a search and rescue helicopter are taking part in the operation on Braeriach.

While looking for them, the mountain rescue team found two other walkers who appeared to be suffering from hypothermia.

The search for the original missing hillwalkers is continuing.