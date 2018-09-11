The Unite union has claimed Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) staff in the north of Scotland work "dangerously long hours".

It said it had found that one paramedic had done a 36-hour shift and another 23 hours, when they should only have been working 12-hour shifts.

The union is issuing a consultative ballot on industrial action to its SAS members.

The dispute involves crews in the Highlands and Islands and Grampian.

Unite said long shifts risked causing fatigue and risked harming the health and safety of the ambulance workforce.