Highlands & Islands

Vehicles damaged by early morning blaze in Inverness

  • 11 September 2018

Police have appealed for information about a fire that caused extensive damage to three vehicles in Inverness.

The blaze involved two cars - a Skoda Octavia and a Mitsubishi L200 - and a Suzuki motorcycle.

Police Scotland was alerted to the blaze in the Tannery Court area just before 01:00 on Tuesday. No-one was injured in the incident.

The fire, which was extinguished by firefighters, is being treated as "unexplained" at this stage.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites