Police have appealed for information about a fire that caused extensive damage to three vehicles in Inverness.

The blaze involved two cars - a Skoda Octavia and a Mitsubishi L200 - and a Suzuki motorcycle.

Police Scotland was alerted to the blaze in the Tannery Court area just before 01:00 on Tuesday. No-one was injured in the incident.

The fire, which was extinguished by firefighters, is being treated as "unexplained" at this stage.