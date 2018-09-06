Highlands & Islands

Two-vehicle crash shuts A82 near Drumnadrochit at Loch Ness

  • 6 September 2018

A two-vehicle accident has closed the A82 near Drumnadrochit at Loch Ness.

The collision happened at about 16:00 close to Urquhart Castle.

It is understood that no-one was seriously injured in the crash.

Police Scotland have asked drivers to avoid the area if possible until the road at the scene is reopened to traffic.

