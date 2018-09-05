Image caption If it goes ahead, the facility would offer the only cinema experience on the Black Isle

Plans for a tiny cinema have been proposed for Cromarty in the Highlands.

It would be the only facility of its kind in the Black Isle and have seating for just 30 to 35 people.

The cinema would be built in a yard at the northern tip of the small village, which has its own film festival.

Cromarty Estate and Cromarty and Resolis Film Society have jointly sought planning permission for the project.

A meeting of Highland Council's north planning applications committee has been asked to approve the cinema plan.