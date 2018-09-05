Tiny cinema plan for Higland village of Cromarty
- 5 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Plans for a tiny cinema have been proposed for Cromarty in the Highlands.
It would be the only facility of its kind in the Black Isle and have seating for just 30 to 35 people.
The cinema would be built in a yard at the northern tip of the small village, which has its own film festival.
Cromarty Estate and Cromarty and Resolis Film Society have jointly sought planning permission for the project.
A meeting of Highland Council's north planning applications committee has been asked to approve the cinema plan.