Image copyright John McNaught Image caption Throw Up 20.18 brings together screen printing and shinty

A new arts project is celebrating stories behind some of Scotland's shinty clubs.

The loss of two of the sports' greats in World War One is among the stories recalled in Throw Up 20.18.

Beauly's 1913 team won the Camanachd and MacTavish cups - the first club to achieve the double.

Image copyright Roddy Buchanan Image caption Fort William was another of the clubs the artists worked with

The team was captained by Andrew Paterson and his brother Donald played along side him.

The brothers, along with 13 other men from the Highland village's Ferry Road, never returned from fighting in the war.

Donald Paterson, a piper, was killed at the Battle of Festubert in the Artois region of France.

His blood stained pipes and a pipe tune, called Beauly Shinty Club, were found and brought back to Scotland.

The story is one of several tackled by the project which is inspired by the culture and heritage of the sport.

Image copyright Deirdre Nelson Image caption The project also features Newtonmore

Inverness' Highland Print Studio, funded by Highland Culture Strategic Board's Highland Culture: Take Pride, Take Part programme, commissioned four artists to work with shinty clubs during 2017 and into the 2018 season.

Skye, Fort William and Newtonmore shinty clubs also feature in Throw Up 20.18.

A selection of the final work will be exhibited for the first time at the Camanachd Cup Final in Oban on 15 September.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The project was run during the 2017-18 shinty season

All images are copyrighted.