Potential witnesses have been sought to a two-vehicle crash on the A9 in which a policeman and two other people were hurt.

The accident happened near Delny in Easter Ross at about 15:00 on Monday.

Both the police car and a black Mazda 3 involved in the collision were travelling southbound at the time.

Police Scotland have appealed to the rider of a motorbike and the driver a car who drove past the scene of the accident, to get in touch.

The police officer was responding to an emergency call when the crash happened.

The road was closed between Invergordon and Kildary while investigations were carried out.