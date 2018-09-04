Police incident at Black Isle transmitter causes radio disruption
Local digital radio was disrupted in the Moray Firth area while police dealt with an incident at a transmission facility on the Black Isle.
Emergency services were called to the Mounteagle transmission tower near Munlochy at about 08:20 on Tuesday after reports that someone had been spotted on the 800ft mast.
Police, fire, ambulance and coastguard crews spent the day at the scene.
It is understood a man was later brought to safety.
The incident disrupted DAB digital radio signals from the transmitter.
Local radio station MFR tweeted an apology to its listeners.