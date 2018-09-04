Highlands & Islands

Ambulance and van crash near Munlochy

  • 4 September 2018

Firefighters freed a man from the wreckage of his van following a collision involving an ambulance on the Black Isle.

The accident happened at about 09:35 on Rhives Road near Munlochy.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and an air ambulance responded to the crash.

The driver of the van was not thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

