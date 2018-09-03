Police vehicle responding to call involved in crash near Invergordon
- 3 September 2018
A police vehicle responding to a call has been involved in a collision with another vehicle on the A9 in Easter Ross.
The accident at Delny happened just after 15:00 and closed the road around the scene.
Police said they were treating the incident as serious. There was no information on any injuries.
The road was shut between Invergordon and Kildary while emergency services dealt with the incident.
The force said diversions were in place and motorists were asked to avoid the area.