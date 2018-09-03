Image copyright Peter Jolly/Northpix Image caption The collision forced the closure of the A9 between Invergordon and Kildary

A police vehicle responding to a call has been involved in a collision with another vehicle on the A9 in Easter Ross.

The accident at Delny happened just after 15:00 and closed the road around the scene.

Police said they were treating the incident as serious. There was no information on any injuries.

The road was shut between Invergordon and Kildary while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The force said diversions were in place and motorists were asked to avoid the area.