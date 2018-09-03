Image copyright Duncan Hutchison Image caption Duncan Hutchison spent three years building the boat for his adventure

An amateur rower has said his attempt to cross the Atlantic is taking longer than he thought after encountering strong currents and bad weather.

Duncan Hutchison is rowing from the US to Scotland in a boat he spent three years building himself.

Early last month, the Scot reached the halfway point in his 3,000-mile (4,828 km) adventure.

In a new message to his family and supporters, he said he had plenty of food and water for the rest of the row.

Mr Hutchison, from Lochinver, in the west Highlands, added that he was "enjoying every second, even the difficult days".

Image caption Duncan Hutchison is determined to complete the crossing he started in May

He left New York in late May with the aim of taking about 100 days to row his boat back to Scotland.

However, shortly after his adventure began, he was caught up in a storm and was rescued by the US Coast Guard off Barnegat, New Jersey.

He had to abandon his boat called Sleipner, named after an eight-legged horse from Norse mythology that could glide across the sea.

The craft, with all his belongings, was adrift at sea but a few days later it washed up on a beach.

Mr Hutchison was then able to resume his attempt which is raising funds for WaterAid.