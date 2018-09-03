Image caption Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh is Highland Council's third standalone Gaelic school

Education Secretary John Swinney has officially opened a new Gaelic school in Skye.

The primary in Portree is the third standalone Gaelic medium education school in the Highland Council area.

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh opened to pupils in April this year. It has 133 primary pupils and 47 nursery children.

Highland Council said there was capacity at the site to expand the school in the future.

Mr Swinney said: "We are seeing growing demand from parents for access to Gaelic medium education across the country, which clearly demonstrates that the Scottish government's commitments to supporting the language are a having a positive result.

"I commend Highland Council for their actions and look forward to working with them on future projects."

Alister MacKinnon, chairman of Highland Council's Gaelic implementation and strategy group, said: "Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh is a great asset for the community which gives the young people and their families the opportunity to access their learning in an all- Gaelic environment."