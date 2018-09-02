Image copyright Ochils Mountain Rescue Team Image caption A hiker was also rescued after become stuck in the Ochil hills

Two climbers have been rescued from a mountain in Glen Coe after getting lost in mist.

The men raised the alarm at about 12:00 on Saturday after becoming stuck three-quarters of the way up the 3,127ft (953m) Aonach Eagach ridge.

It was Glencoe Mountain Rescue's third call-out in two days. On Thursday a hiker died after falling more than 300ft (91m) in the same area.

In a separate incident a walker was rescued from the Ochil hills.

The hiker, who had become stuck on steep ground above the Gannel Burn, was located by the Ochils Mountain Rescue team and walked off the hill.

'Cold and wet'

The stranded Glen Coe climbers were found by the rescue team at about 15:45.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said they were "cold and wet, but otherwise ok" after their ordeal.

Following the death of the climber last Thursday, Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team abseiled several times over a seven-hour period to extract the man's body

The man, who was in his 20s, was among a group of four walkers from the Edinburgh area who were attempting to scale the 3,090ft (942m) Am Bodach.