Children in Fort William are putting themselves at risk by going into a derelict school containing asbestos, say police.

The harmful material is inside the former St Mary's Primary School on Fassifern Road.

Police Scotland has appealed to the young people and their parents to be aware of the hazards of entering the building.

Children have also been seen at other disused buildings in the town.

Police Scotland said asbestos had the potential to cause serious health issues later in life, adding that and it was "extremely hazardous" to enter the building without the correct safety equipment.