Two fishermen were rescued after their small boat overturned in the sea off the Caithness coast.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency was alerted to two people in the water at Dunnet Bay by a member of the public at about 20:00 on Thursday.

Thurso Lifeboat and coastguard rescue teams from Wick, Scrabster, Melvich and Duncansby Head were sent.

The men were picked up by the lifeboat crew and taken to shore and a waiting ambulance.

A spokesman for Thurso RNLI said the men did not need hospital treatment, but were "cold and wet" having been in the water for about 15 minutes before being rescued.