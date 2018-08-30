Man rescued from the sea off Skye
A 53-year-old man has been rescued from the see after falling from a pier on Skye.
The emergency services were called out at 16:10 after the incident at Broadford Pier.
Police, coastguard, ambulance and fire service personnel were involved in the operation.
The man sustained serious injuries and has been flown to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.
Police officers have asked any witnesses who have not spoken to them to get in touch.