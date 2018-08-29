Image copyright Peter Evans/Geograph Image caption The memorial recalls World War Two and more recent conflicts

Police believe thieves have attempted to steal donations left at war memorial in the Highlands.

A lock on the collection box at the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge was found on Tuesday to have been struck with a tool and damaged.

Police Scotland said the attempted theft may have occurred over the last two weeks.

The memorial is dedicated to those who trained in commando techniques in the area during World War Two.

A nearby garden honours personnel killed in conflicts, including operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

PC Brian Heriot said: "This is a particularly disrespectful act given the location of this collection box and what the funds are used for.

"We would urge anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area or has information which could assist us to get in touch as soon as possible."