Image copyright WDC Image caption Many of the animals involved are a deep-diving species called Cuvier's beaked whales

The deaths of 11 whales in strandings in Ireland and on Scotland's west coast last week are being investigated.

Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) said many of the animals found in Scotland were a deep-diving species, Cuvier's beaked whales.

Two True's beaked whales were found stranded in Ireland.

Both the UK and Scottish government have asked experts to look into the deaths, following concerns raised by the conservation charity.

The UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has commissioned the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme to carry out "a full and thorough investigation".

A Defra spokesperson said: "The UK is a world leader when it comes to protecting seas, oceans and marine life."

The Scottish government said the Inverness-based Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme will look into the Scottish strandings.

It said it took its duty to protect "Scotland's iconic marine life extremely seriously", and will consider any findings carefully.