A 41-year-old woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a car on the A82 in Lochaber.

The accident, which involved a Dacia Sandero car, happened near Loch Ba, north of Bridge of Orchy, at about 16:45 on Monday,

The woman was flown to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Police Scotland said her condition was not believed to be life-threatening. No-one else was injured.

The road around the scene was closed until about 23:00 to allow an investigation to take place at the scene.

Sgt Ewan Calder said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances of this collision and would ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward as soon as possible.

"I would also like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation while the road was closed on Monday evening."