Ocean Film Festival heading to Inverness and Edinburgh
- 28 August 2018
The Ocean Film Festival is heading to Scotland as part of a world tour.
Organisers have described this year's event, the fifth to be held, as the biggest yet.
Showing a selection of films covering marine pollution, seafaring adventures and surfing, the festival aims to inspire people to explore, respect, enjoy and protect the oceans.
The Scottish dates are Inverness' Eden Court on 14 September and the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on 15 September.
