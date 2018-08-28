Highlands & Islands

Ocean Film Festival heading to Inverness and Edinburgh

  • 28 August 2018
Still from Blue Image copyright Karina Holden
Image caption A still from Blue, a film about the impact of marine pollution

The Ocean Film Festival is heading to Scotland as part of a world tour.

Organisers have described this year's event, the fifth to be held, as the biggest yet.

Showing a selection of films covering marine pollution, seafaring adventures and surfing, the festival aims to inspire people to explore, respect, enjoy and protect the oceans.

The Scottish dates are Inverness' Eden Court on 14 September and the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on 15 September.

Still from A Scarlet's Tale Image copyright vladoskan
Image caption Scarlet's Tale is a documentary about the bond between a man and the great white shark that took one of his legs
Still from Adventure is Calling Image copyright Adventure is Calling
Image caption Adventure is Calling is another of the films being shown this year
Still from Adventure is Calling Image copyright Adventure is Calling
Image caption The film provides a glimpse of the beauty that can be found underwater
Still from One Breath A Life Without Gravity Image copyright Christina and Eusebio Saenz de Santamaria
Image caption One Breath: A Life Without Gravity is about freediving
Still from One Breath A Life Without Gravity Image copyright Christina and Eusebio Saenz de Santamaria
Image caption One Breath follows divers Christina and Eusebio Saenz De Santamaria
The Big Wave Project Image copyright Tim Bonython
Image caption The Big Wave Project follows a tight-knit crew of leading big wave surfers
The Big Wave Project Image copyright Tim Bonython
Image caption The film took five years to make
Monk seal Image copyright Matt Chauvin
Image caption A monk seal among beach litter in the film, Blue

All images are copyrighted.

