Four bikers die in crashes over four days

  • 27 August 2018
Bealach na Ba Image copyright Google
Image caption In the most recent crash, a 60-year-old man died following a crash on the Bealach na Ba

Four people have died in motorbike crashes on Scotland's roads over the past four days.

A 60-year-old man died in an accident on the Bealach na Ba, near Applecross, at about 16:25 on Sunday.

On Saturday, David Underwood, 44, from Elgin, died in a crash in Orkney and a female passenger of a motorbike died in a collision with a football supporters bus on the A9 near Pitlochry.

A 54-year-old rider also died in a crash on the M74 on Thursday.

Following the latest accident, police said the 60-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicle was involved. The road was closed while accident investigators worked at the scene.

Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption David Underwood died in the crash in Orkney

