Four bikers die in crashes over four days
Four people have died in motorbike crashes on Scotland's roads over the past four days.
A 60-year-old man died in an accident on the Bealach na Ba, near Applecross, at about 16:25 on Sunday.
On Saturday, David Underwood, 44, from Elgin, died in a crash in Orkney and a female passenger of a motorbike died in a collision with a football supporters bus on the A9 near Pitlochry.
A 54-year-old rider also died in a crash on the M74 on Thursday.
Following the latest accident, police said the 60-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other vehicle was involved. The road was closed while accident investigators worked at the scene.