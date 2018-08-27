Four bikers die in crashes over four days

Image copyright Google Image caption In the most recent crash, a 60-year-old man died following a crash on the Bealach na Ba

Four people have died in motorbike crashes on Scotland's roads over the past four days.

A 60-year-old man died in an accident on the Bealach na Ba, near Applecross, at about 16:25 on Sunday.

On Saturday, David Underwood, 44, from Elgin, died in a crash in Orkney and a female passenger of a motorbike died in a collision with a football supporters bus on the A9 near Pitlochry.

A 54-year-old rider also died in a crash on the M74 on Thursday.

Following the latest accident, police said the 60-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicle was involved. The road was closed while accident investigators worked at the scene.