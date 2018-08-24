Image copyright Lochaber MRT Image caption Lochaber MRT now has a "squadron" of drones it uses in search and rescue operations

A mountain rescue team's lost drone has been found after five months under snow, repaired and returned to use in search operations.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team's drone disappeared during a search on Ben Nevis last winter.

The team said it had a "squadron" of the machines, which were used to aid with search and rescue work when weather conditions permitted.

One was used this week in a search of 982m (3,221ft) An Gearanach.

However, that search - which was prompted by reports of person using a para sail in difficulty - turned out to be a false alarm with good intent.

It was one of three call-outs this week for Lochaber MRT, which said it had been experiencing a busy year.

The other two incidents involved the rescue of a walker with an injured ankle on Ben Nevis, and another walker who slipped and injured an ankle at Steall Falls.