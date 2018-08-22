NHS Western Isles has been told to apologise to a patient after she had a rectal examination without her consent.

The woman, who was under anaesthetic, only found out about the procedure when she received a copy of her medical records.

Watchdog, the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO), found that in the patient's case, such an examination was not routine practice.

It also criticised the health board's handling of the patient's concerns.

The SPSO said NHS Western Isles should have investigated and responded to her complaint in line with its complaints handling procedure.

The watchdog has made a number of recommendations, including raising awareness among clinical staff of Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists guidance on obtaining valid consent.

Also, that complaints handling staff should be aware of the health board's complaints handling procedure and how to recognise a complaint.