Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards gained fame in the 1980s

Former Great Britain ski jumper Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards has been announced as one of the guest speakers for the fifth Lochaber Ideas Week.

Cheltenham-born Edwards gained fame for his determination to represent his country in the sport's major events.

He qualified for the 1988 Winter Olympics after being ranked 55th in the world.

Lochaber Ideas Week's Charles Kennedy Lecture will be delivered by former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell.

The lecture is held in honour of Mr Kennedy, the former MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber and leader of the Lib Dems who died in 2015.

Lochaber Chamber of Commerce's week of business and community-focused events runs from 12-16 November in various venues in Fort William.