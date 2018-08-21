Man freed from car after crash on A82 at Corran Ferry
- 21 August 2018
A man has been cut free from the wreckage of a car following a two-vehicle crash on the A82 south of Fort William.
Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of an accident at Corran Ferry at about 10:40 on Tuesday.
Details of the man's condition are not known after he was freed from the wreckage by fire crews.
Police and an ambulance also responded to the accident.
The A82 is closed at the scene.