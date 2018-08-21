Image copyright Undiscovered Scotland Image caption The man was injured onboard a trawler that was docked at Scabster Harbour.

A man is in hospital after reportedly being stabbing onboard a fishing boat at a port in Caithness.

Emergency crews were called to a disturbance onboard the trawler Brisca at Scrabster Harbour at about midnight.

Coastguard teams assisted ambulance personnel to take the casualty ashore to a waiting ambulance and on to Caithness General hospital.

His condition is not known. Police Scotland said the vessel was being treated as a crime scene.

The fishing boat crew are currently being looked after at Scrabster's Fisherman's mission.