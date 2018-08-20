Image caption Robert Russell was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court

A former sports coach has been jailed for nine months for indecent assaults on four boys in the 1970s and 1980s.

Robert Russell, 68, from Elgin, assaulted three of the boys in a flat in Dingwall.

The offences were said to have taken place between August 1977 and August 1984, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

Russell was teaching swimming at Dingwall Sports Centre and was a local authority community education officer at the time.

Sentence had been deferred on first offender after he previously admitted a sexual assault on one teenager, and indecently assaulting three others.

Jailing Russell, Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood said: "You were in a trusted position and you deliberately chose to abuse that trust in a flagrant way.

"Only a custodial sentence is appropriate."

The court heard that Russell's offending came to light after he wrote to one of his victims and offered to act as a soccer scout for his two sons.

Police became involved and three other victims were traced.