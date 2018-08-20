Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Living Seas project promotes the conservation of marine life

The Scottish Wildlife Trust (SWT) has secured new funding for its marine conservation work.

It has won a £771,417 grant from the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation to expand its Living Seas project over the next five years.

SWT will use the money to continue the project's work in the north-west Highlands.

It is planned to establish a "hub of excellence" for marine community engagement in Ullapool.

Started in 2015, the project so far has seen the development of Scotland's first-ever snorkel trail and an "innovative" remote litter station on the coast north of Ullapool.

Living Seas communities manager Noel Hawkins said: "Initiatives like our North West Highlands Snorkel Trail and the litter station at Dun Canna have generated interest from communities all around Scotland's coastline.

"We want to be able to share what we've achieved here with those communities, ensuring that others can benefit from what we have achieved.

"Over the last three years, we've put over 50 kids through pool-based training, and taken over 100 children out into the sea, helping them directly experience the marine life on their doorstep."

He added: "Ultimately we're aiming to work with local communities to show how they can benefit from healthy, living seas, and demonstrate that sustainable stewardship of the marine environment doesn't mean people have to turn their back on the sea."