Injured man airlifted to hospital from fish farm
- 18 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been airlifted to hospital after being injured at a fish farm in the Highlands.
A Stornoway Coastguard helicopter was called to Tanera Mor, the largest of the Summer Isles, following the incident which occurred at about 11:00 on Saturday.
The man, who had suffered a leg injury, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.
His condition is not yet known.