Image copyright Gordon Hatton Image caption The man was injured at Tanera Mor in the Summer Isles

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being injured at a fish farm in the Highlands.

A Stornoway Coastguard helicopter was called to Tanera Mor, the largest of the Summer Isles, following the incident which occurred at about 11:00 on Saturday.

The man, who had suffered a leg injury, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

His condition is not yet known.